Wheelchair-accessible van donated to injured deputy Nick Tullier

HOUSTON - Two charities have donated a van to recovering East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier, who was critically wounded in an ambush in 2016.

James Tullier thanked the Gary Sinise Foundation and Team BlueLine Racing on the Facebook page where he provides regular updates on his son's condition.

"How do we express our gratefulness to these two Foundations?," James wrote. "We’re very humbled to say the least."

The Toyota Sienna van has an entry ramp rather than a lift, which gives the family more freedom to position Nick's electric wheelchair, James wrote.

Nick was one of three injured law enforcement officers who survived the July 2016 attack that killed three others. He suffered a critical head wound and has been at a rehabilitation hospital in Houston for more than a year.