Whatever the rodent says, we're spring-like

As thermometers continue an upward climb, the next shot at showers is on the board.

THE FORECAST:

Today through Tomorrow: Tuesday will continue a warming trend for the area with highs returning to the mid 70s—likely a degree or two warmer than Monday. Sunshine will be the main feature of skies once again. Continued southerly winds overnight will keep lows in the low 50s with some fog formation possible into Wednesday Morning.

Up Next: High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s for midweek. Skies will see a few clouds return but at least partial sunshine is anticipated each day through Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s with episodes of morning fog. Rain chances should increase a bit over the weekend as a weak front slips into the area. This particular event does not look impressive; do not expect any washouts, only scattered showers are in the mention at this point.

THE SCIENCE: Return flow will continue through the week as weak surface high pressure set up along the Florida Peninsula presents southwest winds. Moderating temperatures are expected through midweek as a result. Increasing low level moisture may result in patchy fog development, Wednesday through Friday Morning. A weak cold front will slowly settle southward to the Gulf Coast as upper winds are going to essentially be parallel to the front. Deep level moisture and omega look unimpressive and therefore only isolated to scattered showers are anticipated along the boundary Saturday and Sunday. The system will kick out early next week before another system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models suggest that an upper level trough will initiate the development of a surface low pressure system. The current track, which is likely to change several times before the event, is currently pegged south of the area leaving a chilly rain for South Central Louisiana. Should a northern path materialize, severe weather could become a concern. At 8-9 days, this is way out in dreamland still so stay tuned!

--Josh