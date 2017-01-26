57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

What the... 'Mr. Clean' gets creepy and dirty in new ad

1 hour 25 minutes 34 seconds ago January 26, 2017 Jan 26, 2017 Thursday, January 26 2017 January 26, 2017 2:16 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

TORONTO – Creative types in Canada know how to get dirty and it appears they can create even dirtier characters as seen in Mr. Clean's ad that will appear in the United States during the Super Bowl.

Depending on how you feel – you'll love it, be disturbed or feel a little tingly after watching the 30-second spot. The ad features a seductive, dancing computer generated “Mr. Clean” doing house work before he transforms into reality – a man with a “dad bod.”

AdWeek, an advertising industry report, highlights the ad. The commercial will run in the third quarter of the game. It's not clear how much the ad cost, but charges could hit more than $160,000 a second – that's about $5 million for a commercial.

The commercial was produced by the Leo Burnett Toronto advertising company in Canada.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days