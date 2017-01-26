What the... 'Mr. Clean' gets creepy and dirty in new ad

TORONTO – Creative types in Canada know how to get dirty and it appears they can create even dirtier characters as seen in Mr. Clean's ad that will appear in the United States during the Super Bowl.

Depending on how you feel – you'll love it, be disturbed or feel a little tingly after watching the 30-second spot. The ad features a seductive, dancing computer generated “Mr. Clean” doing house work before he transforms into reality – a man with a “dad bod.”

AdWeek, an advertising industry report, highlights the ad. The commercial will run in the third quarter of the game. It's not clear how much the ad cost, but charges could hit more than $160,000 a second – that's about $5 million for a commercial.

The commercial was produced by the Leo Burnett Toronto advertising company in Canada.

