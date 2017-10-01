What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October

81°
Netflix
October 1
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
October 2
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
October 3
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
October 4
- Raw
October 5
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
- ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 7
- Middle Man
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
October 10
- The Skyjacker’s Tale
- Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 11
- Donnie Darko
October 12
- Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
October 13
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 15
- LEGO: City: Season 1Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 19
- Wedding Unplanned
October 20
- 1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
October 23
- While We’re Young
- Meet the Robinsons
October 24
- Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mist: Season 1
October 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
October 26
- Strange Weather
October 27
- Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 28
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
- October 30
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amazon
October 1
- Abandoned Mine
- Alcoholist
- Apartment 1303
- Bunker of the Dead
- Central Intelligence
- Clueless
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9
- Election
- Escape from L.A.
- Fargo
- Ghost World
- Ghoulies
- Ghoulies II
- I Believe in Unicorns
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jug Face
- Margot at the Wedding
- Needlestick
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary Two
- Pi
- Queens and Cowboys
- Scareycrows
- Snake Eyes
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- The Machinist
- The Whistleblower
- Unlimited
October 2
- Beauty and the Baker
- Family Guy: Season 16
- Poldark
- Sid the Science Kid
- Song to Song
- The Last Man on Earth: Season 4
October 3
- 13 Minutes
- American Horror Story: Season 6
- Girls Trip (rental date: October 17)
- Under an Arctic Sky
October 4
- Blood Hunters
- Save My Seoul
October 5
- The Americans: Season 5
October 6
- The Fashion Hero
October 7
- Blair Witch
- Megan Leavey
October 9
- Inside Edge -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
October 10
- The Emoji Movie (rental date: October 24)
October 11
- 5150
October 12
- Mr. Robot: Season 3
October 13
- City of Ghosts -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
- Lore -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
- Sigmund and the Sea Monster -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
October 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
October 15
- The Other Dream Team
- The Whole Truth
- White Famous
October 16
- The Durrells in Corfu
October 17
- Kidnap (rental date: N/A)
- The Dark Tower (rental date: October 31)
October 18
- Fight for Space
October 19
- Proximity: The Series
October 20
- Red Oaks -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
- The Wall -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
October 24
- Cars 3 (rental date: N/A)
October 25
- Awaken the Shadowman
- The Liberators
October 28
- Arrival
October 29
- Priceless
Hulu
October 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Alone: Complete Seasons 1-2
- American Pickers: Complete Seasons 1 & 11
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 11
- Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1 & 9
- Born this Way: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Bring It!: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Chopped: Complete Seasons 14-16
- Counting Cars: Complete Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 1 & 6
- Escaping Polygamy: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The First 48: Complete Seasons 6, 16-17
- Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Hoarders: Complete Season 4
- House Hunters: Complete Season 7
- Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5
- Property Brothers: Complete Season 5
- The Rap Game: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Saving Hope: Complete Season 5
- Tiny House Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 4
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- 50 First Dates
- 6 Dead Souls
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Long Walk Home
- Abduction of Jennifer Grayson
- Across the Great Divide
- Across the Universe
- The Adventures of Panda Warrior
- Alice
- The Amityville Horror
- Another 9 ½ Weeks
- Arlo: The Burping Pig
- Arthur’s Missing Pal
- Asylum of Darkness
- Bananas
- Bethany
- Blood Ransom
- Blue Chips
- The Bounty
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Broken Mile
- Brotherhood of Justice
- Bubba the Redneck Werewolf
- Butterfly Girl
- Cabin Fear
- Cabin Fever
- Care Bears: Friends Forever
- Care Bears: Magical Adventures
- Carrie
- Carrie 2: The Rage
- Clueless
- The Confession
- Congo
- Covenant
- The Creature Below
- The Crying Game
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- The Cutting Edge
- Deliver Us from Evil
- Deuces Wild
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Devil’s Double
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed
- The Disembodied
- Election
- Elephant Kingdom
- End of a Gun
- Enemy at the Gate
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Escape From L.A.
- Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007
- The Faculty
- Fall Time
- Fargo
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Fierce People
- The Final Cut
- Fire in the Sky
- A Fistful of Dollars
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Frances
- Frog Kingdom
- From Dusk till Dawn
- Gandhi
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Ghost World
- Ghosts of Darkness
- Ghoulies
- Ghoulies II
- The Glass Coffin
- Godzilla
- Godzilla 2000
- Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
- Godzilla Vs. Destroyah
- Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah
- Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
- Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
- Godzilla Vs. Mothra
- Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
- Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
- Grease 2
- Guess Who
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Hatchet
- Heaven Can Wait
- Hellboy
- Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
- High Tension
- The Holiday
- Hostel
- Hostel 2
- Hot Pursuit
- The Human Stain
- The Hunted
- Hunting Grounds
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jesus’s Son
- Kalifornia
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Little Shop of Horrors
- A Long Walk Home
- Love Finds You in Valentine
- Love Hurts
- The Maddening
- The Madness of King George
- March of the Penguins
- Mousehunt
- New Year’s Evil
- Ninja III: The Domination
- The One
- Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure
- Out of Time
- Paulie
- Pet Sematary
- Philadelphia
- Pi
- Pieces of April
- Postcards from the Edge
- Pride
- The Punishe
- Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman
- Reds
- Rent
- Road House
- Scream at the Devil
- Snake Eyes
- Southwest of Salem
- Space Guardians
- Species III
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- The Station Agent
- Swingers
- Teenage Ghost Punk
- This Binary Universe
- The Uninvited
- Under Siege
- U.S vs. John Lennon
- The Velveteen Rabbit
- Volver
- Warpath
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- What Lies Beneath
- The Whistleblower
- Yellowbird
October 2
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere
- Ghosted: Series Premiere
- The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Premiere
- Shark Tank: Season 9 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 29 Premiere
- Ten Days in the Valley: Series Premiere
- The Toy Box: Season 2 Premiere
October 3
- American Horror Story: Complete Season 6
- The Gifted: Series Premiere
- Lucifer: Season 3 Premiere
October 4
- Black-ish: Season 4 Premiere
- Fresh off the Boat: Season 4 Premiere
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Series Premiere
- The Mayor: Series Premiere
- The Middle: Season 9 Premiere
- Bad Frank
- Colossal
- Frontera
- Rapture-Palooza
- The Reagan Show
October 5
- The Fog
October 6
- Scandal: Season 7 Premiere
October 7
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Premiere
- Blair Witch
October 9
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 28 Premiere
- A Long Way Down
October 10
- Brotherhood of Blades
October 11
- Chance: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Folk Hero & Funny Guy
- The Lookalike
October 12
- I Love You, America: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Blind
- I Love You Both
October 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
October 15
- Bounce
- Cruel and Unusual
- The Crying Game
- The Fly Room
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Jersey Girl
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Mamaboy
- The Other Dream Team
- Orthodox
- The Other Dream Team
- This is Meg
- Undisputed
- Unzipped
- The Whole Truth
October 18
- Freakish: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
- In the Radiant City
- Isolation
- No Way to Live
- Phoenix Forgotten
- Skating to New York
October 21
- Adventure Time: Complete Season 9
- Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)
October 26
- Neon Joe: Complete Season 2
- 2:22
October 28
- Blindspot: Season 3 Premiere
- Arrival
October 29
- Catfish: Complete Season 6
- Priceless
- That Sugar Film
October 31
- Midnight Express