What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October

2 hours 18 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2017 Oct 1, 2017 October 01, 2017 2:18 PM October 01, 2017 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

Netflix

October 1

  • 88 Minutes
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
  • Before Midnight
  • Blood Diamond
  • Boogie Nights
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cleverman: Season 2
  • Death Sentence
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Eagle vs. Shark
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Generation Iron 2
  • Ghost Patrol
  • I Love You, Man
  • Ice Guardians
  • Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
  • Made of Honor
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Must Love Dogs
  • Never Let Me Go
  • No Reservations
  • Penelope
  • PJ Masks: Season 1
  • Set Up
  • The Reaping
  • Tokyo Idols
  • Tommy Boy
  • Vanished
  • Veronica

October 2

  • Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
  • Sleeping with Other People

October 3

  • 13 Demons
  • Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Cult of Chucky
  • The Survivalist

October 4

  • Raw

October 5

  • Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
  • The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

  • ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 7

  • Middle Man
  • Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

  • The Skyjacker’s Tale
  • Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 11

  • Donnie Darko

October 12

  • Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 13

  • El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 15

  • LEGO: City: Season 1Money
  • OtherLife
  • She Makes Comics
  • Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
  • West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

  • Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 19

  • Wedding Unplanned

October 20

  • 1922— NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Haters Back Off: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One of Us— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

October 23

  • While We’re Young
  • Meet the Robinsons

October 24

  • Wanted: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wanted: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Mist: Season 1

October 25

  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Final Master
  • La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

  • Strange Weather

October 27

  • Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 28

  • Pup Star: Better 2Gether
  • October 30
  • Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amazon

October 1

  • Abandoned Mine
  • Alcoholist
  • Apartment 1303
  • Bunker of the Dead
  • Central Intelligence
  • Clueless
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9
  • Election
  • Escape from L.A.
  • Fargo
  • Ghost World
  • Ghoulies
  • Ghoulies II
  • I Believe in Unicorns
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers
  • Jug Face
  • Margot at the Wedding
  • Needlestick
  • Pet Sematary
  • Pet Sematary Two
  • Pi
  • Queens and Cowboys
  • Scareycrows
  • Snake Eyes
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
  • The Machinist
  • The Whistleblower
  • Unlimited

October 2

  • Beauty and the Baker
  • Family Guy: Season 16
  • Poldark
  • Sid the Science Kid
  • Song to Song
  • The Last Man on Earth: Season 4

October 3

  • 13 Minutes
  • American Horror Story: Season 6
  • Girls Trip (rental date: October 17)
  • Under an Arctic Sky

October 4

  • Blood Hunters
  • Save My Seoul

October 5

  • The Americans: Season 5

October 6

  • The Fashion Hero

October 7

  • Blair Witch
  • Megan Leavey

October 9

  • Inside Edge -- AMAZON ORIGINAL

October 10

  • The Emoji Movie (rental date: October 24)

October 11

  • 5150

October 12

  • Mr. Robot: Season 3

October 13

  • City of Ghosts -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • Lore -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • Sigmund and the Sea Monster -- AMAZON ORIGINAL

October 14

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

October 15

  • The Other Dream Team
  • The Whole Truth
  • White Famous

October 16

  • The Durrells in Corfu

October 17

  • Kidnap (rental date: N/A)
  • The Dark Tower (rental date: October 31)

October 18

  • Fight for Space

October 19

  • Proximity: The Series

October 20

  • Red Oaks -- AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • The Wall -- AMAZON ORIGINAL

October 24

  • Cars 3 (rental date: N/A)

October 25

  • Awaken the Shadowman
  • The Liberators

October 28

  • Arrival

October 29

  • Priceless

Hulu

October 1

  • 60 Days In: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Alone: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • American Pickers: Complete Seasons 1 & 11
  • Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 11
  • Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1 & 9
  • Born this Way: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Bring It!: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Chopped: Complete Seasons 14-16
  • Counting Cars: Complete Season 1
  • The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 1
  • Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 1 & 6
  • Escaping Polygamy: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • The First 48: Complete Seasons 6, 16-17
  • Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Hoarders: Complete Season 4
  • House Hunters: Complete Season 7
  • Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5
  • Property Brothers: Complete Season 5
  • The Rap Game: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Saving Hope: Complete Season 5
  • Tiny House Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 4
  • 1492: Conquest of Paradise
  • 50 First Dates
  • 6 Dead Souls
  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • A Long Walk Home
  • Abduction of Jennifer Grayson
  • Across the Great Divide
  • Across the Universe
  • The Adventures of Panda Warrior
  • Alice
  • The Amityville Horror
  • Another 9 ½ Weeks
  • Arlo: The Burping Pig
  • Arthur’s Missing Pal
  • Asylum of Darkness
  • Bananas
  • Bethany
  • Blood Ransom
  • Blue Chips
  • The Bounty
  • Broadway Danny Rose
  • Broken Mile
  • Brotherhood of Justice
  • Bubba the Redneck Werewolf
  • Butterfly Girl
  • Cabin Fear
  • Cabin Fever
  • Care Bears: Friends Forever
  • Care Bears: Magical Adventures
  • Carrie
  • Carrie 2: The Rage
  • Clueless
  • The Confession
  • Congo
  • Covenant
  • The Creature Below
  • The Crying Game
  • Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
  • The Cutting Edge
  • Deliver Us from Evil
  • Deuces Wild
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The Devil’s Double
  • The Disappearance of Alice Creed
  • The Disembodied
  • Election
  • Elephant Kingdom
  • End of a Gun
  • Enemy at the Gate
  • Escape From Alcatraz
  • Escape From L.A.
  • Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007
  • The Faculty
  • Fall Time
  • Fargo
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Fierce People
  • The Final Cut
  • Fire in the Sky
  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • Fly Me to the Moon
  • Frances
  • Frog Kingdom
  • From Dusk till Dawn
  • Gandhi
  • The Ghost and the Darkness
  • Ghost World
  • Ghosts of Darkness
  • Ghoulies
  • Ghoulies II
  • The Glass Coffin
  • Godzilla
  • Godzilla 2000
  • Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
  • Godzilla Vs. Destroyah
  • Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah
  • Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
  • Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
  • Godzilla Vs. Mothra
  • Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
  • Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
  • Godzilla: Final Wars
  • Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
  • Grease 2
  • Guess Who
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • Hatchet
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • Hellboy
  • Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
  • High Tension
  • The Holiday
  • Hostel
  • Hostel 2
  • Hot Pursuit
  • The Human Stain
  • The Hunted
  • Hunting Grounds
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers
  • Jesus’s Son
  • Kalifornia
  • Kill Bill: Volume 1
  • Kill Bill: Volume 2
  • Little Shop of Horrors
  • A Long Walk Home
  • Love Finds You in Valentine
  • Love Hurts
  • The Maddening
  • The Madness of King George
  • March of the Penguins
  • Mousehunt
  • New Year’s Evil
  • Ninja III: The Domination
  • The One
  • Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure
  • Out of Time
  • Paulie
  • Pet Sematary
  • Philadelphia
  • Pi
  • Pieces of April
  • Postcards from the Edge
  • Pride
  • The Punishe
  • Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman
  • Reds
  • Rent
  • Road House
  • Scream at the Devil
  • Snake Eyes
  • Southwest of Salem
  • Space Guardians
  • Species III
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
  • The Station Agent
  • Swingers
  • Teenage Ghost Punk
  • This Binary Universe
  • The Uninvited
  • Under Siege
  • U.S vs. John Lennon
  • The Velveteen Rabbit
  • Volver
  • Warpath
  • Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
  • What Lies Beneath
  • The Whistleblower
  • Yellowbird

October 2

  • Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Premiere
  • Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere
  • Ghosted: Series Premiere
  • The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Premiere
  • Shark Tank: Season 9 Premiere
  • The Simpsons: Season 29 Premiere
  • Ten Days in the Valley: Series Premiere
  • The Toy Box: Season 2 Premiere

October 3

  • American Horror Story: Complete Season 6
  • The Gifted: Series Premiere
  • Lucifer: Season 3 Premiere

October 4

  • Black-ish: Season 4 Premiere
  • Fresh off the Boat: Season 4 Premiere
  • Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Series Premiere
  • The Mayor: Series Premiere
  • The Middle: Season 9 Premiere
  • Bad Frank
  • Colossal
  • Frontera
  • Rapture-Palooza
  • The Reagan Show

October 5

  • The Fog

October 6

  • Scandal: Season 7 Premiere

October 7

  • Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Premiere
  • Blair Witch

October 9

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 28 Premiere
  • A Long Way Down

October 10

  • Brotherhood of Blades

October 11

  • Chance: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Folk Hero & Funny Guy
  • The Lookalike

October 12

  • I Love You, America: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Blind
  • I Love You Both

October 14

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

October 15

  • Bounce
  • Cruel and Unusual
  • The Crying Game
  • The Fly Room
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’
  • Jersey Girl
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Mamaboy
  • The Other Dream Team
  • Orthodox
  • The Other Dream Team
  • This is Meg
  • Undisputed
  • Unzipped
  • The Whole Truth

October 18

  • Freakish: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
  • Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
  • In the Radiant City
  • Isolation
  • No Way to Live
  • Phoenix Forgotten
  • Skating to New York

October 21

  • Adventure Time: Complete Season 9
  • Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)

October 26

  • Neon Joe: Complete Season 2
  • 2:22

October 28

  • Blindspot: Season 3 Premiere
  • Arrival

October 29

  • Catfish: Complete Season 6
  • Priceless
  • That Sugar Film

October 31

  • Midnight Express
