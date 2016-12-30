51°
What Louisiana Googled more than any other state in 2016 is...
What Louisianians Googled more than any other state in 2016 is the "Beyonce Halftime Show" when she performed at the Superbowl.
The housing app, Estately, compared what citizens in each state were Googling more than others this year.
It is not to be mistaken for the most Googled questions across the nation, rather a look at what each state Googled more than any other state.
Louisiana also Googled "Alton Sterling Shooting," police shooting, "When they go low, we go high,' the report shows.
Some of the highlights of the data are below:
California: 2016 worst year ever?
Delaware: Brangelina divorce
Missouri: McDonald's breakfast all day
Minnesota: Prince
For a look at the full list of states click here.
