'What is yes?' Contestant proposes on 'Jeopardy' to girlfriend in the audience

One "Jeopardy" contestant flipped the script on host Alex Trebek to pop a surprise question to a special someone in the audience.

While Trebek took a moment to introduce the contestants and allow them to introduce themselves, he gave Michael Pascuzzi a chance to ask a question of his own.

"Normally when I interview the contestants, I base my conversation on little bits of information they have supplied us with," Trebek explained.

"But with regard to Michael Pascuzzi, from Orlando, Florida, I have absolutely nothing on the card so what do you want to talk about?" he asked.

"I just wanted to say one quick thing and ask Maria Shafer right there," the contestant said, pointing to his girlfriend in the audience.

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! ???? pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

Shafer waved and covered her mouth in disbelief, seemingly anxious and excited to know what was coming next.

"If she would make me a winner today and marry me?" Pascuzzi asked.

Shafer was smiling and holding back tears when Pascuzzi again asked, "Will you marry me?"

"Yes! Of course," she replied.

Trebek joked that he would have waited to give the answer after a commercial break.

Shafer joked, "What is yes?"

Pascuzzi blew his new fiance kisses from the podium as the audience applauded the happy moment.