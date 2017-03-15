What is La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson walking away with?

BATON ROUGE – As Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson is stepping down from his position after years of service, some are questioning what he is walking with.



Edmonson spent nine years as superintendent and will retire with more than 36 years as a trooper.



For the first 25 years of his service, he was on the old trooper retirement system. Reportedly, that means that Edmonson will make at least $79,000 a year in retirement based on that system. Then nine years ago, Edmonson entered the new retirement system when he rose to the rank of colonel as the head of State Police and he is leaving with reportedly $177,000.



However, it is not clear how much he will make from the new retirement system and his retirement will be an average of the two systems based on his years of service in each. Any unused sick and vacation time will be added to his years of service as well.



The state will not release how much unused time Edmonson has, but it can add us over the years.



With Edmonson's retirement approaching, he can still be employed by receiving paychecks for the next 20 days, called terminal leave and is also based on unused vacation.

Other perks include a state-owned house where Edmonson lives and the state-owned vehicle he drives. The state said they do not know when he will give those items up.



That State Police retirement system said that Edmonson's full benefit package could be released in the coming days.