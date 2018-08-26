Wet Wet Week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers have isolated and will continue to fade through the evening, eventually dry out around 8 PM. Clouds will also break tonight as our temperatures drop to near 74 overnight. Partly cloudy skies to begin Monday morning, but showers and scattered storms will move onshore late in the morning hours. Storms are set to scatter during the afternoon and push inland through much of the day. Storms will continue to push to our north by 7 PM, leading to drier conditions as we proceed through Monday evening. Conditions will be hot and humid through the day, as temperatures will peak around 92 and heat index values will hover around 105 between noon and 3 PM.

Up Next: A wet weather pattern to begin on Monday, and it will be lingering through much of the week. This will bring scattered afternoon storms and humid evening through Thursday. Showers and storms begin to become more isolated on Friday, which will stay the course as we head into the weekend.

The Tropics

THE EXPLANATION:

A strong upper level high pressure system is setting up camp near the North Carolina – Virginia border, as an upper level trough is moving through the Rockies. These two features will not move very much over the next several days, and will work together to bring Gulf moisture onshore through much of the week. Scattered afternoon storms and humid evenings will keep temperatures at or slightly below average, but heat index values will hover around 105 during the lunch hours. Storms will bring brief relief from the heat, but will allow for steamy and warm evenings. This pattern slightly loses its grip on our area as an upper level ridge approaches from the north on Friday, helping to bring a little more sinking air into the mix. Showers and storms will turn more isolated as a result, but southerly winds will still allow for pop-up afternoon storms to linger into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

