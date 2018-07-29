Wet Weather Pattern to Wrap Up July

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and storms slowing down around 8 PM this evening under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slow to cool, eventually dropping near 75° overnight. Partly cloudy through the morning hours on Sunday, but cloud cover will slowly increase through the late morning and early afternoon hours. The increase in cloud cover will lead to isolated showers and storms from 1 PM to 7 PM. A brief, stray shower is possible outside of this timeframe, but they should stay light in nature. Temperatures will be warming slowly into the low 90s through the peak afternoon hours. Winds will light, but shifting from the northwest to the southwest after 3 PM.

Up Next: A wet weather pattern is upon us through the foreseeable future. Showers and storms will be widespread and peak Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures will struggle to reach out of the mid to upper 80s.

THE EXPLANATION:

A stationary front extending from Georgia through the Gulf States and into East Texas is keeping moisture and atmospheric conditions primed for isolated afternoon showers to wrap up the weekend. The low pressure system that is currently oriented in Western Kansas and Oklahoma will be creating a cold front as it approaches Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday. This will allow for widespread showers and storms during this timeframe. The frontal system breaks up as it nears the Gulf, causing the moisture associated with the cold front to linger across the Gulf Coast. This moisture will allow for the potential for afternoon showers and storms to linger through the rest of the week, which will keep high temperatures below average into next weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

