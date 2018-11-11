Wet and Stormy Monday Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds have increased through this evening, ahead of an approaching warm front from the south. Temperatures will be dropping slowly to near 53° around midnight, before temperatures increase overnight and into Monday morning. 60s will be reached by 9 AM, with an expected high of 67° through the afternoon. Wet, dreary, and periods of stormy conditions through the day on Monday, as the warm front from the south collides with a cold front from the west. The warm front should pass through the morning hours, and the cold front will linger through the overnight into Tuesday morning. Winds will be shifting, and staying gusty through the beginning part of the week.

Up Next: Clouds and showers will be slowing down Tuesday and Wednesday, as much colder temperatures will move in behind the front. Lows are set to drop below freezing for the first time since January 31st Tuesday and Wednesday night, but sunny skies will warm conditions up through the week.

The Tropics: A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from near the Lesser Antilles northeastward over the Tropical Atlantic for several hundred miles is associated with a westward-moving tropical wave and an upper-level trough of low pressure. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this disturbance have increased today, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for the development of a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the middle of the week. The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 30% chance of tropical development within the next 48 hours, but that increases to a 70% chance within the next 5 days. If a named storm develops, it would be Patty.

THE EXPLANATION:

A Low pressure system continues to develop in the Western Gulf, strengthening a warm front that is set to move onshore through Monday morning. This will slow as it approaches the I-10 corridor as it interacts with another frontal system approaching from the west. These two systems will likely bring 2-4 inches of rainfall across our area, with the potential for strong storm cells that could develop and isolated tornado, damaging winds, or hail through Monday. The cold front is set to move west to east through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, with lingering spotty showers possible early Tuesday. Very cold air is behind this front, helping to drop lows near freezing beginning Tuesday night. Highs will stay in the upper 40s on Wednesday, but high pressure will bring ample sunshine to wrap up the week and warm temperatures. Highs will break into the 60s on Friday, and hover in the mid-60s through the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

