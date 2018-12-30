Wet and Dreary Through the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

*ACTIVE FLOOD WARNINGS*

*ACTIVE ADVISORIES*

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy night, with lingering light showers until around midnight. Conditions should stay relatively dry, but damp overnight into Sunday morning. Spots of dense fog into the morning on Sunday, as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for coastal waters until 10 AM. Temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees overnight, reaching a low of 49°. Clouds will stay through the remainder of the weekend, as light to moderate showers do as well. Temperatures will be warmer through the afternoon, as the warm front finally breaks through the area. Highs reaching around 65°, with light winds out of the north, then more easterly during the afternoon hours.

Up Next: Storm activity returns on Monday, as a cold front moves through from the southwest. Showers should taper off through the evening, just in time for any New Year’s Eve festivities. Another system cuts through Wednesday before drier conditions sit in from Thursday afternoon and into the first weekend of 2019.

THE EXPLANATION:

The low pressure associated with the warm front that is trying to cut into the area will travel through on Monday from the southwest. The cold front will move through during the afternoon, which is when we will experience a peak in rain and storm development. It is forecast to move relatively quickly, which should allow for the line of showers to depart toward the northeast by 6 PM. A brief dry period should commence through any New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lingering drizzle still could be in the mix though, especially north of Baton Rouge. 2019 will start off rather dry, and under partly cloudy skies behind the exiting system on Tuesday. It will not last long, as another approaching system will increase cloud cover and return showers late Tuesday, into Wednesday and early Thursday. Storm development will also be associated with this passing system, peaking through the day on Wednesday as the cold front moves in. Light showers will linger into Thursday morning, but clouds and conditions will greatly improve through the day as high pressure begins to set up camp. This high pressure will keep skies sunny and high temperatures slowly warming into Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.