Westwego couple could face time in jail for drug trafficking and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS- A Westwego couple is being charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.

Michael Kwan, 33, and Tram Hoang Nguyen, 31, were charged last week for violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Kwan conspired to distribute more than 1000 kilograms of marijuana and possessed with intent to distribute cocaine and steroids, authorities say.

If Kwan is convicted on the marijuana conspiracy charge, he will face at least 10 years to life in prison, at least five years supervised release and he must pay a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Kwan could also face time for the charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and he must pay fine of $1,000,000.

On the possession with intent to distribute steroids charge, Kwan could face up to 10 years in prison, at least two years of supervised release and a he must pay a fine up to $500,000.

If the couple is convicted on the money laundering charges, both could face up to 20 years in jail, up to five years supervised release and they must pay a fine up to $500,000.