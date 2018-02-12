42°
Westbound delays on I-10 Sunday due to multiple wrecks

22 hours 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2018 Feb 11, 2018 February 11, 2018 9:28 AM February 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Westbound delays slowed traffic through Baton Rouge Sunday due to multiple crashes on and near the new bridge.

A car appeared to have lost control and crashed into the concrete railing of I-10 as the interstate approaches the I-10 Mississippi River bridge. 

A three-vehicle crash then reportedly took place on I-10 West on the bridge around 1:20 p.m. 

