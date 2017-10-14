Westbank man arrested after being busted with drugs, weapon

MARRERO - Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a Marrero man after finding drugs and a high caliber pistol in his possession.

Authorities say 22-year-old Keron Barnes was stopped on I-10 near the Clearview Parkway exit for speeding Saturday morning. During the stop, State Troopers found nine Hydrocodone pills, 1.5 Tramadol pills and a loaded Vector Arms V51 7.62 caliber pistol in Barnes' vehicle.

He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for speeding, possession of schedule II and schedule IV narcotics and possession of a firearm.