West Virginia woman admits putting dead cats in refrigerator

1 hour 47 minutes 15 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 3:50 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after police said several dead cats were found in her apartment's refrigerator.

WCHS-TV reports 31-year-old Madeline Gourevitch of Charleston was fined $300 Monday. A county magistrate suspended a six-month sentence, which will be dropped after a year if she completes 20 hours of community service and stays out of trouble.

According to a criminal complaint, police and animal officials last month found the cats, which died of starvation. A landlord who was checking the property had noticed a smell coming from the kitchen.

Police say cat feces were scattered about the apartment.

