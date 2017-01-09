West prepares for flooding while East Coast in deep freeze

SAN FRANCISCO - Another storm is bringing rain and the potential of the worst flooding in more than a decade to the West coast.



Forecasters are warning of heavy rains in northern California and Nevada through the middle of the week along with an ice storm in Oregon.



Another storm caused weekend flooding and mudslides.



On the East Coast, four deaths are being blamed on storms, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England.