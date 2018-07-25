West Nile Virus prompts extra spraying requests from Ascension Parish residents

ASCENSION PARISH - They're not just annoying - they're dangerous. Mosquitoes in Ascension Parish are carrying the first case of human West Nile virus in years.



"They come out at night, come out at day. Really aggravating," said parish resident Christopher Fontaine. "I do worry because I get bit by a mosquito everyday, so I never know when I can catch a serious disease that I don't know if a doctor near me can treat."



Since it was announced last week, Ascension Parish public information officer Martin McConnell says they have received hundreds of requests to spray around homes.



"I think the very first day we had over 550 requests and now the count is over 750," said McConnell.



The parish already sprays daily along main roads, but it also offers a private spraying service available through its website. After filling out the form by answering a few questions, you can expect one of the seven full-time sprayers to come hose down your property within a few days.



McConnell says you can also prevent the spread of West Nile yourself.



"People could really help us to help them by please checking your property, checking your residence, making sure that there's no standing water."



You can fill out a request form here.