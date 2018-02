West Garfield house fire ruled as arson

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE-The Baton Rouge Fire Department says arson is the reason for a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 5:37 a.m. for a fire in the 900 block of West Garfield Street. At the scene, crews found the front of the home engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the house is considered a total loss.