West Feliciana students to make up days lost after last week's freeze

WEST FELICIANA PARISH- Due to days missed during the recent freeze, students in West Feliciana Parish will have two full days on February 12 and March 7.

The school board made the announcement Friday, noting that Mar. 7 was originally a staff development day and Feb. 12 is Lundi Gras.

Many schools closed last week due to freezing temperatures.