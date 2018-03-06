West Feliciana residents unfazed by rising river levels

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Matt Armstrong lives right outside of St. Francisville, near the Mississippi River.

"I just love being on the river. We grew up on the water my whole life."

He says he's prepared if the water gets too high.

"I got a canoe," Armstrong said. "I got an old crawfish skiff with some push poles and paddles."

The water is already creeping inside of the Oyster Bar and operators have cleared out. Some camps in the area are also starting to take on water, and low-lying bridges are washing out.

Mike Bennett was born and raised in this part of the parish, and has no plans of leaving, even if he and his dog need an ATV to get around.

"We consider this God's country," Bennett said. "It's an inconvenience, a small inconvenience, for a few people."

While the high water is a headache for some property owners, Bennett looks forward to the river rising every year.

He says now is when the catfish are biting, and he can catch crawfish by the sack-full.

"I've caught you know 22, 25 sacks a day."

And that's why Bennett says he's not going anywhere, no matter how high the water gets around here.