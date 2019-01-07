West Feliciana Parish sheriff plans to retire in 2020

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - West Feliciana Sheriff Austin Daniel has announced plans to retire at the end of his term next year.

In a news release from the sheriff's office Monday, Daniel said he would not seek re-election once his current term expires June 30, 2020. Daniel will have served five terms when he retires.

"I feel good about our accomplishments over my five terms in office and owe a lot of gratitude to my employees, who have supported me and professionally handled their duties," Daniel's statement read in part.

Daniel says he will continue serving the parish as usual until his term is up.

You can read his full statement below.

Dear Editor,



As we enter the year 2019, which is an election year for the office of Sheriff, I feel an obligation to inform the citizens of our great parish of my intentions. After conversing with my God and my family, I have decided I will be retiring at the end of this term on June 30, 2020. I have indeed been honored to serve you, the citizens, as your chief law enforcement officer for 20 years. I promise to be a full time Sheriff until my retirement date and will not neglect my obligation or duties.



I feel good about our accomplishments over my five terms in office and owe a lot of gratitude to my employees, who have supported me and professionally handled their duties.



Because of how hard Sheriff’s Office employees have worked over these years, I am confident I will be leaving the office in even better shape than it was when I started.



West Feliciana is not immune from crime and criminals, but I feel like we have done our job serving and protecting our citizens well. We have School Resource Officers in every school and we have increased our training pertaining to school related incidents in an effort to ensure a safe environment for our students.



I have always tried to be a listener and have taken advice from some of the best law enforcement officers in the state, the employees of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. I travel the state attending meetings and trainings and I promise you West Feliciana is well respected as a safe community. It always has been, before my tenure, during my tenure, and hopefully after my tenure.



I plan on a follow up article that will go into more details about our accomplishments, but for now I just want to let everyone know of my intentions.



Thank you for listening and may God bless West Feliciana Parish!



Sincerely,

J. Austin Daniel

West Feliciana Sheriff and Tax Collector