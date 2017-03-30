West Feliciana Parish in need of volunteer firefighters

WEST FELICIANA - There’s a need for more volunteer firefighters in West Feliciana. They have 70 fire personnel, which includes administrative assistants to clerks, but that doesn’t include people who can actually fight fires.

“When it comes down to our true need, we need qualified interior structure firefighters, which is probably our biggest need right now” says Fire Chief James Wood.

For calls in West Feliciana’s district, they have to drive about 20 miles for most calls, which plays a huge part in how long it takes crews to respond.

The need for volunteer firefighters is at an all time high in West Feliciana Parish, and Chief Wood says this is happening in other rural parts of the country as well.

“Especially things like a fire, or major extrication or other rescue even then you need a lot personnel. So that’s where we really rely on volunteers to come in and service those needs cause we don’t have the personnel” says the chief.

Low numbers of fire personnel is all too familiar for people in rural areas. Last Monday, an elderly man house burned on Lemon Road. It took several fire several fire crews from other districts to help fight the fire

“We’re seeing that a lot across the nation. The use of volunteer firefighters are on the decline," Chief Wood said.