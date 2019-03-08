West Feliciana officials helping those stranded by flood water

WEST FELICIANA PARISH- The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office along with its homeland security department are taking time to help a few residents affected by the high water of the Mississippi River.

As the water rises, many families are trapped in their homes with no way to get out so West Feliciana officials are checking in and delivering supplies to the residents.



Supplies include dog food, toilet paper, and other necessities. Homeland Security Director Brian Spillman says they check on the families three times a week and deliver supplies once or twice a week.