West Feliciana crews rescue man after log truck overturns

2 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds ago May 30, 2017 May 30, 2017 Tuesday, May 30 2017 May 30, 2017 4:42 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

WILKINSON COUNTY – Firefighters of the West Felciana Fire District No. 1 rescued a man trapped in an overturned log truck over the weekend.

The incident occurred on May 27 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi and took crews, using two heavy tow trucks, three hours to remove the man from the truck successfully. The Wilkinson County Fire department also responded to the incident.

According to the fire district, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word at this time on the man's condition.

