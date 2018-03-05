West Feliciana courthouse in midst of city dispute

St. Francisville - A battle is brewing between the city and West Feliciana Parish President Kevin Couhig. The dispute is over window work being done to the century-old courthouse.

"The parish president has started to remove the original wood windows and replace them with composites or new material windows," Fairleigh Jackson of Preserve Louisiana said.

Last week the city took the matter to court, saying Couhig did not get the necessary approval before having the work done. He doesn't see it that way.

"It's our position that we don't need local approval to do normal, restorative and repair work to this courthouse," Couhig said.

Preserve Louisiana is advocating for proper procedures to be followed when working on the building, which has been a part of the historic district since 1980.

"There is a process in place that should've been followed, there should have been discussions," board member and St. Francisville resident, Doug Cochran said.

Couhig argues it is his responsibility, as parish president, to sustain the building.

"The parish is responsible for maintaining this courthouse and it is a working courthouse," Couhig said.

A hearing will be held to see if the window project can continue Monday at 11:30.