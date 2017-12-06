West Feliciana attorney accused of molesting teen more than 10 years ago

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An area lawyer has been arrested after he was accused of molesting a teenage girl more than ten years ago.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old David Opperman was arrested Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him in late November. That complaint alleges that Opperman molested a girl in 2003, when she was just 13 years old.

Deputies issued a warrant for Opperman's arrest Tuesday and he turned himself in Wednesday.

Opperman also ran for the position of West Feliciana District Attorney in 2014.

The case is still under investigation.