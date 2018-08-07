West Baton Rouge schools prepare for academic year

PORT ALLEN - It's Morgan Vannordan’s second year in the classroom at Port Allen High school. While her students will not be back until tomorrow, she’s been here for the better part of the week.

“White boards were pretty messed up. The floors were pretty bad, everything was super old and pretty much very distress,” said Morgan.



Port Allen High school is one of ten West Baton Rouge school renovation projects. Vannorden teaches English and has watched in her short time here improvements like painting and flooring. She says the school renovations are much needed.

“The schools really deserved this you know. We work really hard,” said Morgan.

The Capital improvements are funded by a $90 million property tax. West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts says Port Allen will not be the only school remodeled.

“So every school in west baton rouge parish will be getting some renovation are some new edition. We are eliminating all T-buildings”

To prep correctly, they are making sure safety is enforced.

“We are working on trying to make as many of our school facilities as possible to have a single entry point,” said Wes Watts.

Despite all this construction, superintendent Wes Watts wants to ensure parents that it all will be completed in time for school.

“I cant wait to see them walk into the new facility; that's why we did it. I hope they love it,” said Wes Watts.

Morgan Vannnorden expects a super chaotic week but that only adds to the excitement of a new school year.



