West Baton Rouge Parish to close all schools Thursday

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The West Baton Rouge officials have announced that all schools in the parish will be closed Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy.

Officials say four to eight inches of rain are expected to fall over the next couple of days. The parish will continue to monitor the storm and advise of any other changes and closures.

To find a list of locations where residents can pick up sandbags, click HERE.