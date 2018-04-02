West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control gearing up for mosquito season

BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control will be setting up traps for this mosquito season.

The agency will place Gravid Traps at 20 different locations in West Baton Rouge Parish. From now until November the traps will be collected twice a week. The samples will be sent off every Wednesday to the LSU diagnostic lab to be tested for West Nile Virus, SLE, and EEE.

The traps were designed to catch "gravid", pregnant and egg laying, female Southern House Mosquitoes. According to the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, that species of mosquito is the primary disease carrier in the state.

