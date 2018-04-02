82°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control gearing up for mosquito season
BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control will be setting up traps for this mosquito season.
The agency will place Gravid Traps at 20 different locations in West Baton Rouge Parish. From now until November the traps will be collected twice a week. The samples will be sent off every Wednesday to the LSU diagnostic lab to be tested for West Nile Virus, SLE, and EEE.
The traps were designed to catch "gravid", pregnant and egg laying, female Southern House Mosquitoes. According to the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, that species of mosquito is the primary disease carrier in the state.
For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases
-
NAACP calls from grand jury in Alton Sterling case
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...