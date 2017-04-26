West Baton Rouge inmate captured after walked off job site

WEST BATON ROUGE – A West Baton Rouge work release inmate who walked off the job this week was captured Wednesday morning.

The inmate, Michael Allen, was working at Fluker Farms when he walked off the job around 6 :30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Allen on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says that supervision of work release inmates is the responsibility of the employer. Additionally, the sheriff's office can revoke a contract with an employer if an inmate walks off the job several times, however that is not the case in this incident, the sheriff's office says.

As a result of the incident, Allen will no longer be a part of the West Baton Rouge Paris work release program in the future and will get a jail penalty of six months.

Allen's escape marks one of several inmate escapes from the West Baton Rouge work release program. Last month, a work release inmate was captured at a parade in Metairie after he who walked off his job while at Bayou Bistro on Valentine's Day. Another man escaped a week later by climbing through a window of the work release facility and got into a car chase with deputies before captured. Then a third inmate walked off his job site and was captured two days later in Oklahoma.