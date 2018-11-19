53°
Latest Weather Blog
Weller Avenue building fire ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials ruled a Saturday morning building fire on Weller Avenue arson.
According to BRFD, the fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Weller Avenue near Plank Road.
Surrounding streets were blocked off as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment
-
10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter
-
Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'
-
Edwards rallies union support: 'Elections have consequences'
-
A classroom of 5th graders made a mother's Thanksgiving with a simple...