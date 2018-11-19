53°
Weller Avenue building fire ruled arson

14 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 November 18, 2018 10:16 AM November 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials ruled a Saturday morning building fire on Weller Avenue arson.

According to BRFD, the fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Weller Avenue near Plank Road.

Surrounding streets were blocked off as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

