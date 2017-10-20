Well known Baton Rouge surgeon has died; services this weekend

BATON ROUGE – Well known surgeon “Dickie” Robichaux has died.

Robichaux, 65, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday. He was an orthopedic surgeon in Baton Rouge for more than 30 years.

Dr. Robichaux graduated from LSU in 1973 and the LSU School of Medicine in 1979. Dr. Robichaux served many patients in his role at the Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet.

In addition to helping people get moving again, Dr. Robichaux also worked to train the next generation of surgeons as an orthopedic surgeon for the LSU Health Sciences Center.

Family and friends said his legacy won't just be in the medical field, though. He's known as an avid fisherman and his famous home cooking.

His wife, Denise, manages the sales department at WBRZ. He is survived by others including his daughters, stepchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Services are scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge at Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A mass is set for 11 a.m. and a private burial will take place in his native Raceland, Louisiana, later.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LSU Medical Alumnae Association: 2020 Gravier Street, Room523, New Orleans LA 70112.

