Well-known Baton Rouge reverend involved in deadly boating accident

UPDATE: The search for the missing boater was suspended Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office. The search was set to resume Thursday.

The survivor in the boating accident has been identified as Patrick Anderson of Baton Rouge. The man who died has been identified as John Frey, from Magnolia, Texas.

They will resume searching near the southwest pass of the river, close to the fishing lodge.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Rev. Donald Tabb, a founding member of Baton Rouge's Dunham School and The Chapel on Campus, a church at LSU, was involved in a boating accident off the Louisiana coast Wednesday morning.

People close with the family and familiar with The Chapel say Rev. Tabb is one of the three men who went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to a report from WWL, the accident happened around South Pass near Port Eads.

One of the boaters, an 86-year-old man from Texas, drowned after the crash. A second boater, a 60-year-old man from Baton Rouge, survived. He told authorities that a third person, an 85-year-old Baton Rouge man, was still missing.

The Coast Guard, Wildlife and Fisheries and the Plaquemines Sheriff's Office are still searching for the missing person, believed to be Tabb.

The incident is under investigation and additional details have not been released at this time.