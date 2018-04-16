Welcome stretch of tranquil weather

After an active weather weekend, tranquil conditions are expected to prevail through the upcoming week. On Saturday, there were 12 severe weather reports in the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area and 120 around the country. All of the local reports were marked as thunderstorm winds and as of 5am Monday, the National Weather Service has not indicated that they will investigate any local damage for evidence of a tornado.

One to four inches of rain fell across the area. All local rivers are expected to remain within their banks after runoff.

Beyond the cold front, Sunday afternoon failed to reach 62 degrees or warmer therefore setting a new low record high temperature for the date.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Ample sunshine and lighter winds will allow slightly warmer high temperatures on Monday. Thermometers will climb into the upper 60s and lows 70s. Overnight will be clear and chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s and light, west winds.

Up Next: More sun is ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak cold front will move through the area on Wednesday night, but at this time, little more than a few extra clouds is expected. Sun and a few clouds will be featured in skies to round out the week. The next storm system to affect the area is pegged for the upcoming weekend. Current expectations are that a cold front will bring showers and storms on Sunday. 7-Days out, some timing adjustments may be needed as we get closer.

THE EXPLANATION:

A trough has pushed east of the area and northwest flow in the upper levels will turn westerly as a ridge builds across the Mid-South. As a result, temperatures will begin to moderate, and after one more chilly night, near normal highs are anticipated by Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front will approach the area on Wednesday night, but with little to no upper level support and minimal moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico, showers are not expected. Temperatures may come back below average by 3-5 degrees beyond the boundary but it will still feel like spring out there unlike the past weekend. The next storm system to move through southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi is pegged for the weekend. Return flow entering the weekend will lead to enough moisture for that cold front to produce rain and thunderstorms. While this seems to be a likelihood, it is too early for any details or confidence in severe weather or heavy rain.

--Dr. Josh

