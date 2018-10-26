Welcome back: Soldier returns home, surprises son at school

BATON ROUGE - A very special guest made an appearance during a local homecoming pep rally.

Joe Grantham, with the Air National Guard, surprised his son Carson at Parkview Baptist School today. Joe hid behind the football team as they walked into the gym. Then as the group got close to Carson, they split to reveal Joe.

Joe has been deployed for nine months. Be sure to grab a box of tissues before watching the video.