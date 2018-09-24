Weight Watchers slims down name to WW

Photo: Weight Watchers Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) - Weight Watchers is trimming its name to just two letters: WW.

The company says it is renaming itself to focus more on overall wellness and not just dieting.

Weight Watchers is now WW. We have a mission: to inspire healthy habits for real life—for everyone. We’ll always be the global leader in weight loss. Now we’re becoming the world’s partner in wellness. Learn more at https://t.co/DuomY4x81f & follow us at @ww_us #WellnessThatWorks pic.twitter.com/RYqWXSfRxW — ww (@weightwatchers) September 24, 2018

Its app, for example, will offer tips and meditation and give out rewards for tracking meals and exercise. WW has seen a rise in subscribers, helped by a 2015 investment by Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul has appeared on commercials for the company, promoting her weight loss. WW had 4.5 million subscribers at the end of June, a 28 percent increase from the same period a year before. The New York-based company says users will see changes to its app starting next week.