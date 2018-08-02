Weekend viral video launches BRPD investigation and social media warning

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department has a social media post that has been shared thousands of times, about a social media video that launched a weekend investigation.

On 2une In, Thursday morning, News2's Johnston Von Springer interviewed a BRPD detective charged with getting to the bottom of the investigation, where no charges resulted from the inquiry.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is warning social media users to be more cautious of pictures and videos posted to sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat for how they might be interpreted by others.