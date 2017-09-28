Week 4 Fan's Choice Winner: Woodlawn's Xavier Lodge

Baton Rouge - "He's always coming to me saying hey coach if you need a touchdown? Put me in."

Xavier Lodge is the do-it-all playmaker who backed up his word on Friday night, wasting no time taking back the opening kickoff 82 yards for 6, before rushing for 3 more scores.

On the otherside of the ball, Lodge racked up 7 tackles and 2 pass break ups at cornerbacack, leading the Panthers to a 40-point win, but it's never about him.

"It's a team game out here. I would never score if I didn't have a block. Everybody has to be out here together I can't do it all by myself."

"I think the thing that motivates him is being a better Xavier every day," says head coach Daniel Luquet, "He's a really quiet, humble kid. So being that versatile player he is a big weapon that we have out here."

Xavier's talent is second to none at Woodlawn, but it's someone across the line of scrimmage that's motivated him to make it on a college roster next season.

After playing 3 years against former Plaquemine and current LSU freshman DB Todd Harris, he's inspired Lodge to take his game to the next level.

"I'm just looking to see what I'm doing wrong. Seeing what he is doing and seeing if I could do it. Just making sure I'm aggresive and physical and just making sure I don't make mistakes he makes."

"I just think it's seeing greatness, seeing what it takes to be a great high school football player," added his coach.

And now Xavier is hoping this senior season makes him a better college player, with plans to take the field at Louisiana Tech in 2018.