Week 4 Fan's Choice Winner: Denham Springs LB Brennan LeBlanc

Denham Springs, LA - "I knew it was special but I didn't know how many sacks it was until I saw a fan hold up a number 8, I had know idea."

Yellow Jacket linebacker Brennan LeBlanc had a career night with 8 sacks, to go along with 16 tackles, while also forcing 3 fumbles in Denham Springs' 38-6 win over Live Oak.

"I feel like I play with a lot of passion and intesity and we got beat somewhat badly last year and I took it to the heart because I knew how bad I really want to win," says LeBlanc.

"He plays with a lot of passion first and foremost and you can tell this game means a lot to him and his responsbility was to take down the quarterback and those were Madden type numbers," says his head coach Bill Conides, "You create a player or create a linebacker and that's what you expect: eight sacks."

Brennan's numbers Friday night show how his hard work and dedication are paying off on the field, but it's the countless hours he puts in off the field after practice that's making him one of the leaders on the Jackets' defense.

"I am a student of the game. I go home and study and I talk about football with my dad, he taught me everything I know. I love it."

"When they see a specific formation he's the quarterback of the defense, he knows the opponent's tape in and out and he makes all the calls and checks, leaders have to be able to lead by example and he does that."

A leader Coach Conides and the Jackets hopes leads them to the dome this season.