Week 2 Fan Choice Winner: Adam Blanchard

BATON ROUGE- After leading St. John to it's first win in three seasons in week one, Adam Blanchard followed up with a four touchdown performance against Merryville last Friday.

Throwing for 262 yards in a win got him nominated and from there his community rallied to make him our fan choice winner for week 2.

"A lot of people from my school. My mom told a bunch of people at her work. I texted a bunch of people that I knew. Bunch of my cousins. Old teammates," said Blanchard. "It was a dream come true. I never thought it would happen. I've been dreaming about it since I was in high school."

"When everyone gets on board for something, for another individual, you can tell it speaks volumes about their character. For me it was really nice to see," said head coach Eric Holden.

Blanchard's performance could be something we see more often considering how much the offense has changed this season.

First year head coach Eric Holden has implemented a spread attack that he says his quarterback has adapted to well.

"He came in and he's a student man. He gets in. He's watching film. He's always in my office asking questions saying Coach what if we did this? Would this work. He's asking all the right questions," said Holden.