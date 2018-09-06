Week 1 Fan Choice Winner: Cameron Dartez

BATON ROUGE- After leading his team to a championship in his first year as starting quarterback, Cameron Dartez started his senior season with a bang.

Dartez finished the day with 3 touchdowns passing and 2 rushing in a week one win over Parkview Baptist.

"We're really proud of him and his leadership ability," said Catholic High head coach Gabe Fertitta. "Of course he worked tirelessly in the weight room. In the meeting room, film study, to be able to do the things he did on Friday night."

The 6-foot-1 dual threat quarterback says leading by example is something he hopes will continue to bring the team success this year.

"Just knowing that I have to be a leader on the field and that the other 10 guys in the huddle are looking up to me," said Dartez. "I have to always stay steady. Never get too up or too down."

Dartez and Coach Fertitta are connected, considering that when Fertitta took over as head coach in 2016, Dartez stepped up to be the new leader of the offense.

Now with a year under their belt and a championship trophy, they'll be a formidable 1-2 combo this season.

"I tend to be a little bit more fiery and upbeat and jumping up and down and going crazy. Cameron is the foil to that. He very calm. He's never way up. He's never way down. He's just kind of even keel," said Fertitta.

This week the Bears will have another tough test as they host the 5a state champion Zachary Broncos on Friday.