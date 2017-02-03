49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weed 101: Colorado agriculture office shares pot know-how

1 hour 39 minutes 53 seconds ago February 03, 2017 Feb 3, 2017 Friday, February 03 2017 February 03, 2017 8:44 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DENVER - Want to know how to grow weed safely? Soon you'll be able to ask the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The agency is moving past years of skepticism on regulating marijuana. Agriculture officials are telling other states what they've learned about regulating a plant that is illegal under federal law.

The department is also working on the world's first government-produced manual on how to grow weed.

Pot's commercial popularity has forced state agriculture officials to stop considering marijuana a running joke and start thinking of it as a commercial crop in need of regulation.

Colorado sold about a billion dollars' worth of marijuana last year, making it a cash crop, the same as many others.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days