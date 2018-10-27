Wedding venues are swamped due to LSU bye week

Photo: Parc 73

PRAIRIEVILLE- The drinks are chilled, the tables set, and rehearsal is ready.

Parc 73 is a venue in Prairieville, they are having an eventful weekend, mainly because the Tigers are not.

“An LSU bye week is the time that everyone is like I need that time, I need that date,” said Kace Thompson, event coordinator at Parc 73.

With the Tigers taking the week to prepare for the faceoff against #1 Alabama, the venue is booked with weddings all weekend long.

“During a bye week I can have as many as three weddings, one on Friday night, one during Saturday day, and one during Saturday night,” said Thompson.

While the bye-week is a popular time among some brides, it's not unusual for people to get married right in the middle of an LSU game.

“If it is LSU football game, they ask me if I have tv's are on inside and most the time the brides ask me to put the tv on during the reception or the bride's father or groom, so we'll have the game on during the reception,” said Thompson.

In the world of weddings, everything moves so quickly especially, scheduling.

“I already have brides that are scheduling for 2019,” said Thompson.

