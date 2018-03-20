62°
Latest Weather Blog
Wedding photo shows boy overcome with emotion as his mom walks down the aisle
GROVE CITY, OH - A photo capturing a 6-year-old boy's emotional moment while watching his mother walk down the aisle is quickly going viral.
ABC News reports that Bryson Suber served as the ring bearer for the wedding for his parents, Tearra and Bryant Suber, who were high school sweethearts.
As Bryson watched his mother walk down the aisle, he couldn't hold back his tears.
"It wasn't until halfway down the aisle that I noticed Bryson. It was literally one of the most magical days that I've experienced," his mother said.
Check out the photos to see the heartwarming moment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Area mayors set to denounce plans for zoo move
-
Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus...
-
Livingston Fire Dept.'s struggle with lack of funding continues
-
Crawfish could be in short supply for businesses relying on Atchafalaya Basin
-
Brusly looking for missing traffic ticket money