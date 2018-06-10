84°
'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop

5 hours 38 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, June 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested Sunday morning at a sobriety checkpoint.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his roles in comedies like "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning "Hacksaw Ridge."

Police employee Nisha Bhagat says Vaughn has since been released from custody.

A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

