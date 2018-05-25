Webb Park robberies have residents on alert

BATON ROUGE- "You can see where the glass from the door is," said Leslie Smith.

Smith said she got a disturbing call from a neighbor Thursday morning, saying her stove was in the middle of the street.

When she arrived to the home she was renovating in a Webb Park neighborhood, she was surprised to find the kitchen appliance outside just like her neighbor said.

"They cut the wire on our stove, the gas line on our stove and took the stove out," Smith recalls.

In addition to the stove, her fridge had been disconnected and was sitting by the front door that had been taken off the hinges.

Smith says beyond the damage, nothing was actually stolen.

In another home nearby, a similar scene was reported but this time, two air conditioning units and a stove were missing.

Baton Rouge Police says it is rare for AC units to be stolen, but there are to help prevent it:

1) Secure the electrical power shut off switch

2) Apply a cage or fence around the unit

3) Increase lighting around the unit

4) Surveillance cameras near the unit

If you have any information about these break-ins please contact BRPD.