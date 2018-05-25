74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Webb Park robberies have residents on alert

1 hour 38 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 May 24, 2018 10:56 PM May 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE- "You can see where the glass from the door is," said Leslie Smith.

Smith said she got a disturbing call from a neighbor Thursday morning, saying her stove was in the middle of the street.
When she arrived to the home she was renovating in a Webb Park neighborhood, she was surprised to find the kitchen appliance outside just like her neighbor said.
"They cut the wire on our stove, the gas line on our stove and took the stove out," Smith recalls.
In addition to the stove, her fridge had been disconnected and was sitting by the front door that had been taken off the hinges.
Smith says beyond the damage, nothing was actually stolen.
In another home nearby, a similar scene was reported but this time, two air conditioning units and a stove were missing.
Baton Rouge Police says it is rare for AC units to be stolen, but there are to help prevent it:
1) Secure the electrical power shut off switch
2) Apply a cage or fence around the unit 
3) Increase lighting around the unit 
4) Surveillance cameras near the unit 
If you have any information about these break-ins please contact BRPD.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days