Weather service: Oak Grove, Missouri, tornado an EF3

Image: Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY - The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit Oak Grove, Missouri, was an EF3 with an estimated peak wind of 152 mph.



The tornado damaged 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings, making Oak Grove the hardest-hit of several communities in Missouri raked by storms Monday night and early Tuesday.



The weather service says a tornado that caused damage in and around another Missouri community, Smithville, was an EF2 with peak winds of 132 mph. The twister's path was 18.7 miles long and 1,000 yards wide. It developed 3 miles north of Smithville and ended 3 miles northeast of Lathrop.



EF1 tornadoes, which have wind speeds of 86 mph to 110 mph, were reported in Lee's Summit, Macks Creek and Wentzville, Missouri.