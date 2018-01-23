46°
Weather Service: Monday storms included Mississippi tornado

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WJTV
HOT COFFEE, Miss. - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in southern Mississippi.
  
A mobile home was damaged in the Monday morning storm while some sheds and barns were damaged. National Weather Service meteorologist David Cox says one mobile home occupant was slightly injured.
  
A survey shows a twister with top winds of 100 mph struck east of Hot Coffee in Covington County as thunderstorms moved through. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled for 7.5 miles, dissipating southeast of Taylorsville in Jones County. The path was about 250 yards wide.
  
A barn was destroyed and a building roof was damaged near Brookhaven. A church roof in Quitman was also damaged. Cox says forecasters believe damage in those places wasn't caused by tornadoes.
