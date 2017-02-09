49°
Weather service issues flash-flood warning after dam fails

Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

ELKO, Nev. - A flash-flood warning has been extended into Thursday in a rural area of northeastern Nevada after an earthen dam failed.

On Wednesday, flash flooding threatened homes near the Utah border, sent waters over low-lying roads and farms and forced trains to reroute.

