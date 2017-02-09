49°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather service issues flash-flood warning after dam fails
ELKO, Nev. - A flash-flood warning has been extended into Thursday in a rural area of northeastern Nevada after an earthen dam failed.
On Wednesday, flash flooding threatened homes near the Utah border, sent waters over low-lying roads and farms and forced trains to reroute.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Judge banned from eatery over racial exchange with woman at bar
-
Man arrested for contractor fraud after overcharging flood victims
-
Proposed pipeline provokes heated debate between oil workers and environmentalists
-
Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter
-
Donaldsonville residents survey damage after tornadoes damage several homes