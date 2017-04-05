Weather Service counts 17 tornadoes in Louisiana outbreak

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 17 tornadoes struck Louisiana during a severe weather outbreak that began Sunday and ended Monday.



A Sunday morning storm flipped a Breaux Bridge mobile home, killing 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her 3-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Alexander. It's rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, with top winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and a path less than a mile long.



One storm, with top winds of 105 mph (170 kph) ran 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) through Alexandria, causing light damage.



One person was injured when a mobile home flipped in Catahoula Parish, while two were injured in Franklin Parish.



Tornadoes also hit Caldwell, LaSalle, Madison, Richland, Sabine, St. Tammany and Tensas parishes.



The system's flooding rains damaged homes in Alexandria and elsewhere.